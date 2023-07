Since the 49-euro ticket is only available as an annual subscription, you have to cancel it as soon as you no longer need it. There are two ways to do this.

1. Cancel using a form

Deutsche Bahn offers a form on its website that you can use to cancel your Deutschlandticket. Simply follow this link. Enter your data and your subscription number in the form. Then press "cancel now" and your request will be processed as quickly as possible.

2. Cancellation via the subscription portal

If you have an account with Deutsche Bahn or access to the subscription portal, you can cancel your Deutschlandticket online. You can find the subscription portal under this link. Click on "My Subscriptions Services" in the portal. There you should find the option to cancel the ticket.

Please note: The Deutschlandticket must be cancelled by the 10th of a month so that it is no longer active in the following month. If you cancel after the 10th, the ticket will continue to run for another month. So if you want to use your ticket for August, for example, but no longer need it in September, you must cancel by the 10th of August.