Die Sommerparty mit Wiener Wahnsinn bei der Rathauswirtin in Leopoldsdorf im Marchfeld fand am Samstag, den 26. Juli 2025, statt – und zwar Open Air am Rathausplatz! Die Band startete um 20:00 Uhr und brachte ihren unverwechselbaren Austropop-Sound direkt vor die Haustür. Die Location, das Gasthaus Rathauswirtin, ist bekannt für seine gemütliche Atmosphäre und bodenständige Küche. Also: gute Musik, gutes Essen, gute Stimmung – was will man mehr?