Reality Awards 2026: Das sind die Nominierten

Es ist wieder so weit: Nach einem Jahr Pause feiern die Reality Awards ihr Comeback. Diese Reality-Stars stehen in diesem Jahr auf der Nominierungsliste.
Am 16. April 2026 werden die Reality Awards erst zum zweiten Mal in ihrer Geschichte verliehen. Insgesamt werden Auszeichnungen in zwölf Kategorien vergeben, mehr als 40 Reality-Stars sind nominiert.
Reality Awards 2026: Alle Nominierten im Überblick
Lovestory des Jahres
- Dennis Lodi & Tara Tabitha ("Kampf der Realitystars", "Das Sommerhaus der Stars")
- Jenny Degenhart & Marvin Kleinen ("Ex on the Beach")
- Jermain Diallo & Linda Braunberger ("Ex on the Beach")
Emotionalster Moment des Jahres
- Vanessa Nwattu ("Temptation Island VIP")
- Vanessa "Nessi" Borck ("Princess Charming")
- Martina Voss-Tecklenburg ("Die Verräter")
Beef des Jahres
- Julian F. M. Stöckel & Dilara Kruse & Sandra Sicora ("#CoupleChallenge")
- Kim Simmler & Fiona Rinklake ("Princess Charming")
- Gigi Birofio & Paulina Ljubas ("Germany Shore")
Dramaqueen des Jahres
- Ariel ("Prominent getrennt", "Are You The One? – Realitystars in Love")
- Sam Dylan ("Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus!")
- Jonny Jaspers ("Prominent getrennt", "Are You The One? – Realitystars in Love")
Lustigster Moment des Jahres
- Maurice Dziwak ("Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus!")
- selfiesandra & Alex B. ("Make Love, Fake Love")
- Marwin Klute ("Temptation Island VIP")
Red Flag des Jahres
- Aleks Petrović ("Temptation Island VIP")
- Walentina Doronina ("Germany Shore")
- Marc-Robin Wenz ("Ex on the Beach")
Trennung des Jahres
- Aleks Petrović & Vanessa Nwattu ("Temptation Island VIP")
- Ariel & Giuliano Hediger ("Prominent Getrennt")
- Michael "Micha" Klotz & Edda Pilz ("Das Sommerhaus der Stars")
Sexytime des Jahres
- Kuba & Janice Barat & Fabian Hesdahl ("Germany Shore")
- Sahel & Joshua "Joshi" Gyamfii ("Ex on the Beach")
- Tim & Micha Overdick ("Stranger Sins")
Realitystar des Jahres - Frauen
- Elena Miras
- Vanessa Nwattu
- Ariel
- Paulina Ljubas
- Yeliz Koc
- Tara Tabitha
- Dilara Kruse
- Cecilia Asoro
- Emmy Russ
- Sandra Sicora
Realitystar des Jahres - Männer
- Dennis Lodi
- Joshua "Joshi" Gyamfii
- Gigi Birofio
- Laurenz Pesch
- Tommy Pedroni
- Daymian Weiß
- Fritz Wagner
- Cosimo Citiolo
- Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht
- Marvin Kleinen
Reality-Host des Jahres
- Sonja Zietlow & Jan Köppen ("Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus!")
- Sonja Zietlow ("Die Verräter")
- Janin Ullmann ("Temptation Island VIP")
- Sophia Thomalla ("Are You The One?" & "Are You The One? – Realitystars in Love")
- Arabella Kiesbauer ("Kampf der Realitystars")
- selfiesandra ("Make Love, Fake Love")
- Lola Weippert ("Fboy Island")
- Sylvie Meis ("Love Island VIP")
- Sarah Bora ("Power of Love")
- Lola Weippert ("Temptation Island")
Beliebteste Reality des Jahres
- #CoupleChallenge (RTLZWEI / RTL+)
- Are You The One? (RTL+)
- Are You The One? – Realitystars in Love (RTL+)
- Bachelor in Paradise (RTL+)
- Das Sommerhaus der Normalos (RTL+)
- Das Sommerhaus der Stars (RTL / RTL+)
- Der Promihof (RTLZWEI / RTL+)
- Die Bachelors (RTL / RTL+)
- Die Verräter (RTL / RTL+)
- Ex on the Beach (RTL+)
- Fboy Island: Germany (Prime Video)
- Germany Shore (Paramount+)
- Germany Shore OG (Paramount+)
- Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus! (RTL / RTL+)
- Kampf der Realitystars (RTLZWEI / RTL+)
- Love Island VIP (RTLZWEI / RTL+)
- Make Love, Fake Love (RTL+)
- Power of Love (SPORT1)
- Princess Charming (RTL+)
- Prominent Getrennt (RTL+)
- Stranger Sins (RTL+)
- Temptation Island (RTL+)
- Temptation Island VIP (RTL+)
- The 50 (Prime Video)
- The Summit (Prime Video)
Wie und wo kann abgestimmt werden?
Für eure Favoriten könnt ihr vom 6. bis 13. April exklusiv auf BILD.de unter BILD.de/realityawards abstimmen.