A car drove into a Verdi demonstration in Munich, injuring at least 28 people. The 24-year-old suspect has been arrested. Authorities are investigating the motive.

Munich was struck by tragedy on February 13, 2025, when a car plowed into a crowd of people participating in a demonstration organized by the trade union Verdi at around 10:30 a.m. The attack left at least 28 people injured, some critically. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder has labeled the incident an attack, while Munich's Mayor Dieter Reiter called it a "black day for Munich."

The Incident: What We Know So Far

According to police reports, the attack occurred as a Verdi demonstration was moving along Seidelstraße towards Königsplatz. A vehicle approached from behind, overtook a police escort, accelerated, and drove into the crowd at the tail end of the demonstration. The police quickly intervened, firing a single shot at the vehicle before apprehending the suspect.

The perpetrator has been identified as a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, known to law enforcement for previous offenses related to drugs and shoplifting. However, his exact motive remains under investigation. Authorities are currently working to determine whether there was any connection to the ongoing Munich Security Conference, though no links have been confirmed at this stage.

Government Reactions

In a press conference, Markus Söder expressed his deep sorrow and frustration over the attack. He emphasized the urgent need for changes in Germany’s security policies, stating, “We cannot keep moving from attack to attack without making changes. Something has to change in Germany, and quickly.”

Mayor Dieter Reiter, visibly shaken, also highlighted the impact on the city administration, as many municipal employees were participating in the Verdi demonstration. He thanked the emergency services and police for their swift response in preventing further casualties.

Security Measures and Investigation

The police presence in Munich remains high, particularly given the security concerns surrounding the Munich Security Conference. Authorities are investigating the suspect’s background and possible motivations. While initial reports suggest a deliberate attack, officials are being cautious in drawing definitive conclusions. The incident has once again sparked debates about asylum policies and national security measures in Germany.

What Happens Next?

With the suspect in custody, the focus now shifts to uncovering the full circumstances behind the attack. Officials have promised a thorough investigation to determine whether the act was part of a larger extremist agenda or an isolated incident.

Meanwhile, the city of Munich mourns the victims and hopes for the recovery of those injured. The incident has intensified discussions about public safety, the handling of asylum seekers with criminal records, and the broader issue of security in Germany.

As the investigation unfolds, updates are expected in the coming days.