A car drove into a Verdi demonstration in Munich, injuring at least 28 people. The 24-year-old suspect has been arrested. Authorities are investigating the motive.
Munich was struck by tragedy on February 13, 2025, when a car plowed into a crowd of people participating in a demonstration organized by the trade union Verdi at around 10:30 a.m. The attack left at least 28 people injured, some critically. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder has labeled the incident an attack, while Munich's Mayor Dieter Reiter called it a "black day for Munich."