In the U.S., a new wellness trend is sweeping through TikTok and lifestyle blogs: "lüften." While the practice of opening windows to let fresh air into a home is an everyday routine in Germany, it’s now being celebrated across the Atlantic as a simple yet powerful self-care ritual.

The term "lüften," which literally means "to air out" in German, involves regularly ventilating living spaces to refresh the air and reduce humidity. What’s commonplace in Germany is now making waves in the U.S., with many Americans embracing the benefits of fresh air for health and well-being.

Lüften has long been a staple in German households, where it’s done multiple times a day to get rid of stale air, odors, and moisture that accumulate from activities like cooking and showering. It’s not just about keeping the air fresh, though—it’s also a way to prevent mold growth, which can thrive in damp environments.

Many Germans even take it a step further with "Stoßlüften" or "shock airing," where windows are fully opened on opposite sides of the home to create a strong cross-breeze, quickly exchanging indoor and outdoor air.

Why „lüften“ is not so popular in the USA

The popularity of air conditioning in the U.S. means that manual ventilation isn’t as common, and the concept of lüften can seem novel. But thanks to TikTok influencers like Lucie Rauschnabel and blogs such as „Apartment Therapy“, lüften is gaining traction as a self-care trend. The New York-based writer Lara Walsh recently highlighted it as an ideal wellness ritual for the fall, when cooler temperatures make it easier to keep windows open. According to proponents, lüften can boost mood, improve respiratory health, and even aid digestion by letting in fresh, invigorating air.

Lüften in Germany: An unfamiliar habit for Expats

Lüften’s newfound fame has also led to humorous reactions on social media, where Americans who have lived in Germany share their experiences with this cultural habit. Zac Ryan (@zacxcviii), a creator living in Stuttgart, shared a viral video back in 2022 humorously depicting the German obsession with airing out spaces, regardless of the weather.

For many, lüften has become more than just a wellness hack—it's a way to embrace a simpler, more mindful approach to living. As this age-old German habit continues to captivate people in the U.S., it seems that a breath of fresh air really can make a world of difference.