In the U.S., a new wellness trend is sweeping through TikTok and lifestyle blogs: "lüften." While the practice of opening windows to let fresh air into a home is an everyday routine in Germany, it’s now being celebrated across the Atlantic as a simple yet powerful self-care ritual.
„Lüften“ Meaning
The term "lüften," which literally means "to air out" in German, involves regularly ventilating living spaces to refresh the air and reduce humidity. What’s commonplace in Germany is now making waves in the U.S., with many Americans embracing the benefits of fresh air for health and well-being.